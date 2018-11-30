Edition: International
AT&T CEO Stephenson to retire, succeeded by COO Stankey

Friday 24 April 2020 | 17:45 CET | News

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson has announced he will be taking his retirement from July, staying on as executive chairman until January 2021 to ensure a smooth leadership transition. Stephenson will be succeeded by current COO John Stankey from July. AT&T’s board of directors will later this year elect an independent director to chair the board when Stephenson retires as executive chairman in January. 

Stankey will meanwhile become part of the board of directors from June. He has served as president and COO since October 2019 after joining AT&T in 1985. Since that time, he has served as CEO of WarnerMedia, CEO of the AT&T Entertainment Group, chief strategy officer, CTO, CEO of AT&T Operations and CEO of AT&T Business Solutions. 

At its AGM, AT&T re-elected 13 members for one-year terms, namely Stephenson, Samuel Di Piazza, Jr, Richard Fisher, Scott Ford, Glenn Hutchins, William Kennard, Debra Lee, Stephen Luczo, Michael McCallister, Beth Mooney, Matthew Rose, Cynthia Taylor and Geoffrey Yang.


Categories: General
Companies: AT&T / WarnerMedia
Countries: United States
