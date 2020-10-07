Edition: International
AT&T spins off pay-TV business in joint venture with TPG

Friday 26 February 2021 | 09:33 CET | News
AT&T has agreed to create a new company for its US video business unit, namely DirecTV, AT&T TV and U-verse video services, together with private equity firm TPG Capital. The company, called New DirecTV, will have an estimated enterprise value of USD 16.25 billion, operate under DirecTV CEO Bill Morrow and have its headquarters in El Segundo (California) and Denver (Colorado). AT&T will own 70 percent of the new company, with TPG holding 30 percent.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: AT&T / DirecTV / HBO / TPG / WarnerMedia
Countries: United States
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

