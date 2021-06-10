Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

AT&T, Dish spend most in latest 5G spectrum auction in US

Monday 17 January 2022 | 09:07 CET | News
The FCC announced final gross proceeds of USD 22.5 billion from its auction of 3.45-3.55 GHz band, with AT&T, Dish Network and T-Mobile US spending the most. This was one of the highest grossing auctions in the FCC's history, as operators seek the important mid-band spectrum for rolling out 5G networks. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: AT&T / Dish Network / FCC / T-Mobile US / US Cellular
Countries: United States
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Verizon, AT&T offer reduced power 5G to allow use of C-band near airports
Published 25 Nov 2021 09:17 CET | United States
Verizon and AT&T have offered to adapt their 5G networks in order to calm fears the use of C-band spectrum could interfere with ...

US 5G auction raises nearly USD 22 bln from 3.5 GHz band

Published 17 Nov 2021 09:29 CET | United States
The US Federal Communications Commission has raised USD 21.8 billion in its latest mobile spectrum auction. A total 4,041 of the ...

Full 5G coverage for US will cost USD 36 billion - CCA
Published 15 Nov 2021 11:17 CET | United States
Fully covering the US with 5G will require an total investment of USD 36 billion, according to a new whitepaper put out by the ...

FCC starts auction of 3.45 GHz spectrum for 5G
Published 05 Oct 2021 16:20 CET | United States
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has started the auction of spectrum in the 3.45 GHz band. Auction 110 will make ...

FCC plans 3.45 GHz auction for October
Published 10 Jun 2021 12:42 CET | World
The FCC has set a date of 05 October to start the auction of spectrum in the 3.45 GHz band. This is part of an ongoing process to ...





Related Info

Verizon, AT&T offer reduced power 5G to allow use of C-band near airports
25 Nov 2021 | United States | News
US 5G auction raises nearly USD 22 bln from 3.5 GHz band
17 Nov 2021 | United States | News
Full 5G coverage for US will cost USD 36 billion - CCA
15 Nov 2021 | United States | News
FCC starts auction of 3.45 GHz spectrum for 5G
5 Oct 2021 | United States | News
FCC plans 3.45 GHz auction for October
10 Jun 2021 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

18 Jan Vodacom EGM
18 Jan OTE EGM
19 Jan Fujitsu ActivateNow: Technology Summit
19 Jan Zoom Work Transformation Summit
20 Jan Limelight Networks Q4 2021
20 Jan Netflix Q4 2021
25 Jan Ericsson Q4 2021
25 Jan Microsoft fiscal Q2
25 Jan F5 fiscal Q1
25 Jan Verizon Q4 2021
25 Jan European 5G Conference
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now