Wireless

AT&T in talks to sell Warner's Interactive Entertainment gaming unit - report

Monday 15 June 2020 | 14:51 CET | News

AT&T is in talks to sell its Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment gaming division, CNBC reported, citing sources which said the deal could be worth USD 4 billion. Interested parties include Take-Two Interactive Software, Electronics Arts and Activision Blizzard, the sources added. The talks are also about a possible commercial licensing deal that would let AT&T continue getting revenue from its intellectual property. 

The Warner gaming unit has ties to the company’s intellectual property, covering, “Harry Potter,” “Game of Thrones,” and “The Lego Movie.” The unit also owns “Mortal Kombat” and The “Scribblenauts” series.

The talks could still fall through, the sources noted. 


