Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

AT&T results fall in Q2 as Covid-19 hits ad revenues, subscriber growth

Thursday 23 July 2020 | 14:22 CET | News

AT&T reported a fall in second-quarter results, as the Covid-19 pandemic hurt advertising, pay-TV and roaming revenues at the company. Net earnings fell to USD 0.17 per share from USD 0.51 a year ago, including a goodwill writedown on its Vrio pay-TV business in Latin America (USD 0.29) and restructuring costs (USD 0.10), and adjusted earnings dropped to USD 0.83 from USD 0.89, including an estimated 9-cent impact from the pandemic. 

Revenues fell 8.9 percent year-on-year to USD 40.95 billion. AT&T estimates around 70 percent of the decline was due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The biggest drops were at the Latin America activities, down 30 percent to USD 1.2 billion, and WarnerMedia, down 23 percent to USD 6.8 billion. Wireless service revenue also fell 1.1 percent to USD 13.7 billion, and the Entertainment division posted sales down 11.4 percent to USD 10.2 billion amid a continued drop in TV subscribers. 

AT&T reported adjusted EBITDA down 6.2 percent to USD 14.1 billion, while the adjusted operating margin fell only 10 basis points year-on-year, to 21.9 percent. The company estimates it spent around USD 400 million during the quarter on the HBO Max launch, an amount offset somewhat by lower costs for live sports at the broadcast activities. 

After capital investment of USD 5 billion, including USD 1 billion on 5G spectrum, the company generated free cash flow of USD 7.6 billion. AT&T said it would pay out 49 percent of free cash flow in dividends, with net debt at 2.6x EBITDA at the end of the period. The pay-out ratio is expected to reach around 60 percent over the full year. Capital investment is expected to total USD 20 billion over the full year 2020. 

In terms of customers, the operator lost 151,000 postpaid phone subscribers in Q2. This includes 388,000 customers that will be disconnected once the 'Keep America Connected' pledge for the coronavirus crisis ends. Postpaid phone ARPU fell 1.9 percent to USD 54.47, mainly due to reduced international roaming. Prepaid net adds reached 165,000, with record low churn of less than 3 percent. 

In the pay-TV market, the company shed another 954,000 subscribers in the US. The focus on value however led to a 6.4 percent increase in ARPU (excluding OTT) to USD 124.98. Broadband services lost a net 102,000 subscribers, including 159,000 accrued disconnections under the coronavirus scheme, while the fibre broadband base still grew, adding 225,000 subscribers. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: AT&T / WarnerMedia
Countries: United States
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

,

OTT

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

AT&T Mexico Q2 revenues plunge 34% on Covid-19 and forex impact
Published 23 Jul 2020 14:43 CET | Mexico
AT&T Mexico's revenues plummeted 33.8 percent year on year to USD 480 million in the second quarter of 2020, attributed to ...

AT&T gives back to teachers, nurses, physicians with new savings on unlimited wireless plans

Published 06 Jul 2020 20:29 CET | United States
AT&T said it's giving back to America's teachers, nurses and physicians by extending exclusive savings on its best wireless plans ...

AT&T to waive data overage charges for home internet customers through September
Published 30 Jun 2020 17:56 CET | United States
AT&T announced that it will continue to waive data overage charges for its fixed broadband customers though 30 September. New and ...

AT&T 5G launches in 28 new markets, including first with DSS technology
Published 29 Jun 2020 16:33 CET | United States
AT&T said its 5G network was expanded to 28 additional markets across the country and covers more than 160 million people. The ...

AT&T to pay off USD 5.3 billion in debt early
Published 25 Jun 2020 09:46 CET | United States
AT&T announced plans to pay of USD 5.3 billion in debt early. The US operator issued notices for the redemption in full of all ...

AT&T to cut 3,400 technical, office jobs, close 250 stores
Published 17 Jun 2020 08:45 CET | United States
AT&T has informed the Communications Workers of America of its plans to cut over 3,400 technician and clerical jobs across the ...

WarnerMedia officially launches HBO Max streaming service
Published 27 May 2020 16:30 CET | United States
WarnerMedia has officially launched its new HBO Max subscription streaming service, after opening pre-orders on 5 May. The ...

AT&T Mexico revenues up 8% on prepaid growth in Q1
Published 22 Apr 2020 14:23 CET | Mexico
AT&T Mexico reported revenues of USD 703 million in the first quarter of 2020, up 8.0 percent compared to the year-earlier result ...





Related Info

AT&T Mexico Q2 revenues plunge 34% on Covid-19 and forex impact
14:43 | Mexico | News
AT&T gives back to teachers, nurses, physicians with new savings on unlimited wireless plans
6 Jul | United States | News
AT&T to waive data overage charges for home internet customers through September
30 Jun | United States | News
AT&T 5G launches in 28 new markets, including first with DSS technology
29 Jun | United States | News
AT&T to pay off USD 5.3 billion in debt early
25 Jun | United States | News
AT&T to cut 3,400 technical, office jobs, close 250 stores
17 Jun | United States | News
WarnerMedia officially launches HBO Max streaming service
27 May | United States | News
AT&T Mexico revenues up 8% on prepaid growth in Q1
22 Apr | Mexico | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

23 Jul Vodacom fiscal Q1
23 Jul Adva Q2 2020
23 Jul AT&T Q2 2020
23 Jul Intel Q2 2020
23 Jul VeriSign Q2 2020
23 Jul STMicroelectronics Q2 2020
23 Jul MaxLinear Q2 2020
23 Jul Skyworks Q3
23 Jul Profile: Fluvius
24 Jul Vodafone Q1 trading update
24 Jul Verizon Q2 2020
24 Jul Megacable Q2
24 Jul Airtel Africa Q2 2020
24 Jul Orange Belgium Q2 2020
27 Jul F5 Networks Q2 2020
27 Jul NXP Semiconductors Q2 2020
27 Jul KPN Q2 2020
27 Jul Huawei Cloud Summit Africa
28 Jul Sequans Q2 2020
28 Jul MTN Nigeria Q2 2020
28 Jul Juniper Networks Q2 2020
28 Jul Masmovil Q2 2020
28 Jul Poly fiscal Q1
28 Jul HTHKH H1 2020
28 Jul FireEye Q2
28 Jul Akamai Technologies Q2
28 Jul Iridium Q2
28 Jul Lattice Semiconductor Q2 2020
28 Jul A10 Q2
28 Jul Vodafone AGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now