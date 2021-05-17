Edition: International
AT&T sees lower earnings, cash flow in 2022 on plans for higher capex, media divestments

Wednesday 26 January 2022 | 14:03 CET | News
AT&T reported a small increase in underlying revenues in the fourth quarter and full year 2021, as growth at its mobile business and a recovery at Warner Media helped offset the divestment of its pay-TV businesses last year. The company aims for a low single-digit increase in underlying revenues in 2022, but adjusted earnings and free cash flow will be lower than in 2021, as it steps up investment and sells off more businesses.

Categories: General
Companies: AT&T / Discovery / HBO / WarnerMedia / Xandr
Countries: United States
