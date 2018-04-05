Edition: International
AT&T sells Vrio to Argentina's Grupo Werthein, takes USD 4.6 bln impairment

Thursday 22 July 2021 | 09:48 CET | News
AT&T has agreed to sell the bulk of its Vrio satellite TV business in Latin America to Argentinian holding company Grupo Werthein. In a statement, the company confirmed that the sale includes 10.3 million subscribers across 11 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including those inherited from its acquisition of DirecTV in 2015. Vrio provides live and on-demand video services via DirecTV Latin America, Sky Brasil and its OTT platform DirecTV Go in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay. AT&T's stake in Sky Mexico and Vrio's broadband operations in

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: AT&T / DirecTV / Sky Brasil / Vrio
Countries: Caribbean / Latin America
