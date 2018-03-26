Edition: International
AT&T to move 5G network to Microsoft Azure cloud

Thursday 1 July 2021 | 08:42 CET | News
AT&T announced an agreement to move its 5G mobile network to the Microsoft cloud. The migration starts with the 5G core network and includes a path for all of AT&T's mobile network traffic to be managed using Microsoft Azure. The deal represents Microsoft's first major win in the telecom market with its Azure for Operators platform. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: AT&T / Microsoft
Countries: United States
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Related

Swisscom picks AWS cloud for IT infrastructure, 5G core
Published 29 Jun 2021 15:56 CET | Switzerland
Swisscom has picked Amazon Web Services (AWS) as public cloud provider for its IT infrastructure.  The company will migrate core ...

Nokia to deploy 5G standalone core for Dish on AWS
Published 22 Jun 2021 09:05 CET | United States
Nokia said it will deploy its 5G standalone core for Dish Network on Amazon Web Services (AWS). With the cloud development, Dish ...

Microsoft introduces Azure private multi-access edge compute system, services
Published 21 Jun 2021 17:15 CET | World
As a follow up to the launch of the Azure for Operators initiative last year, Microsoft has now introduced Azure private ...

Nokia, AT&T accelerate US C-Band rollout with first commercial equipment call
Published 14 Jun 2021 08:41 CET | United States
Nokia and AT&T successfully completed the first call on AT&T's network using C-Band spectrum, awarded three months ago. The call ...

Amdocs expands cloud collaboration with Microsoft

Published 25 May 2021 09:08 CET | World
Amdocs has announced the extension of its global business, technology and services collaboration with Microsoft, widening the ...

AT&T, Nokia achieve successful data call on fully virtualised cloud RAN
Published 08 Mar 2021 11:20 CET | United States
Nokia announced a new achievement in the move to a fully virtualised cloud RAN. In a proof-of concept demonstration with AT&T, ...

AT&T to provide edge connectivity for IBM distributed cloud service
Published 29 Oct 2020 16:13 CET | United States
IBM is partnering with AT&T to offer multi-access edge computing with its new distributed cloud service. Built on Red Hat ...

Microsoft introduces modular Azure data centre, new satellite connectivity partners
Published 20 Oct 2020 16:31 CET | World
Microsoft announced a partnership with SpaceX's Starlink venture to provide satellite broadband for remote areas with a modular ...

Microsoft collaborating with Samsung and other partners on 5G rollout
Published 29 Sep 2020 09:33 CET | World
Microsoft announced plans to collaborate with telecommunications companies on the rollout of 5G networks with a view to bringing ...

AT&T deploys DriveNets Network cloud in next-gen core 
Published 29 Sep 2020 09:15 CET | United States
DriveNets, the networking software company, announced that DriveNets Network Cloud is providing the software-based core routing ...

Microsoft introduces Azure communication, satellite, IoT services at Ignite
Published 23 Sep 2020 08:53 CET | World
Microsoft is expanding in the communications market with a range of new services for its Azure cloud platform. Azure ...

AT&T pushes ahead with network virtualisation, 5G expansion
Published 06 May 2020 09:30 CET | United States
AT&T said it's pushing ahead with its network upgrade and expansion plans, despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The US ...

Google Cloud targets telco industry with new partnerships, services
Published 05 Mar 2020 16:25 CET | World
Google Cloud announced a new strategy to work with telecom operators. The company said it wants to help operators monetise 5G for ...

AT&T, Microsoft open up Azure edge compute service to first customers
Published 27 Nov 2019 09:05 CET | United States
Microsoft and AT&T are inviting customers to preview their new Network Edge Compute service over Azure. This follows a strategic ...

AT&T partners Microsoft for cloud services, edge computing
Published 18 Jul 2019 09:00 CET | United States
AT&T has struck another major deal in the IT sector. After IBM, the operator has partnered with Microsoft to expand its cloud ...

AT&T tests 5G network edge compute with Microsoft Azure
Published 26 Feb 2019 15:37 CET | United States
AT&T announced that it's working with Microsoft Azure and the Israeli company Vorpal to develop network edge compute (NEC) ...

AT&T to install 60,000 white box routers across US
Published 26 Mar 2018 09:58 CET | United States
AT&T announced plans to transition from the traditional, proprietary routers in its towers and small cells to new "white box" ...





