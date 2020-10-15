AT&T to offers private networks on CBRS spectrum with Ericsson

AT&T and Ericsson are giving enterprises another tool in their networking utility belt with the launch of AT&T Private Cellular Networks using Ericsson infrastructure on CBRS spectrum in the US. Customers can create a localised mobile core and access network, enabled by the shared spectrum.
AT&T’s on-premises edge portfolio, which includes AT&T Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC), is expanding to offer additional private mobile products. Private networks like MEC and this new localised CBRS platform reduce latency and increase security and control by processing local data on a business site’s premises, instead of routing it over public networks, the operator said
AT&T Private Cellular Networks can now be supported with Ericsson’s Industry Connect to enable a private CBRS network. These networks are purpose-built for specific use cases in industrial environments like factories and warehouses, as well as remote locations like mines. Ericsson’s Industry Connect platform also provides a platform that enables enterprises a clear path to 5G.
