Wireless

AT&T to offers private networks on CBRS spectrum with Ericsson

Thursday 15 October 2020 | 11:50 CET | News
Always wanted to know everything about the Dutch Telecoms market? Then the online Masterclass Introduction Dutch Telecom market is for you! Please enroll here!

AT&T and Ericsson are giving enterprises another tool in their networking utility belt with the launch of AT&T Private Cellular Networks using Ericsson infrastructure on CBRS spectrum in the US. Customers can create a localised mobile core and access network, enabled by the shared spectrum.

AT&T’s on-premises edge portfolio, which includes AT&T Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC), is expanding to offer additional private mobile products. Private networks like MEC and this new localised CBRS platform reduce latency and increase security and control by processing local data on a business site’s premises, instead of routing it over public networks, the operator said

AT&T Private Cellular Networks can now be supported with Ericsson’s Industry Connect to enable a private CBRS network. These networks are purpose-built for specific use cases in industrial environments like factories and warehouses, as well as remote locations like mines. Ericsson’s Industry Connect platform also provides a platform that enables enterprises a clear path to 5G. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: AT&T / Ericsson
Countries: United States
