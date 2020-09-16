Edition: International
AT&T to roll out new 5G spectrum this year, ups guidance for HBO Max subscriber numbers

Friday 12 March 2021 | 16:11 CET | News
AT&T has provided a comprehensive vision for its operations going forward, saying it will focus on deploying 5G and fibre, and expanding its HBO Max streaming service. CEO John Stankey said the company also wants to keep its dividend at current levels, using remaining cash to reduce debt. The company noted there will be enough to pay for its financial commitments this year. These will include USD 23 billion for C-band spectrum, a dividend to shareholders of nearly USD 15 billion, gross capex of about USD 21 billion and the debt repayments.

Categories: General
Companies: AT&T / HBO / WarnerMedia
Countries: United States
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Fibre

::: more

