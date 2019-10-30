Edition: International
AT&T unveils original shows for HBO Max launch on 27 May

Tuesday 21 April 2020 | 16:49 CET | News

AT&T's WarnerMedia announced a launch date of 27 May for its new subscription streaming service HBO Max. It also announced the first original productions for the service. 

The service is set to launch with over 10,000 hours of programming. In addition to HBO and Warner Bros series and films, the company has commissioned a number of new shows to attract subscribers. The launch slate includes the scripted comedy Love Life, starring Anna Kendrick; Sundance selection feature documentary On the Record; underground ballroom dance competition series Legendary; Craftopia, hosted by YouTube sensation LaurDIY; a new Looney Tunes Cartoons; and Sesame Workshop’s The Not Too Late Show with Elmo. 

New 'Max Originals' will be added each month. These include in the coming months the Flight Attendant, starring and executive produced by Kaley Cuoco, from Berlanti Productions and based on the novel by Chris Bohjalian; the Friends unscripted cast reunion special; new original episodes of the DC fan favorite Doom Patrol; the return of the cmystery comedy Search Party; the three-part documentary series Expecting Amy, on comedian Amy Schumer’s life on tour; sci-fi series Raised by Wolves from Ridley Scott; the adult animated comedy Close Enough, from J.G. Quintel; and Adventure Time: Distant Lands- BMO, the first of four specials resurrecting Cartoon Network’s franchise Adventure Time.

HBO Max will cost USD 15 per month. Existing HBO subscribers and many AT&T customers will be entitled to the service free as part of their service packages. 


Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: AT&T / HBO / Warner Bros / WarnerMedia / YouTube
Countries: United States
