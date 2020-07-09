Edition: International
ATM changes ownership

Monday 4 January 2021 | 09:58 CET | News
One of funds controlled by MCI has announced that it has completed a sale of Poland data centre service provider ATM. Entities controlled by MCI has sold almost 606,500 shares of ATM, as well as a stake in the company AAW II, which owns 35.7 million shares at ATM.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: ATM
Countries: Poland
