Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
IT

Atos issues profit warning as Belmer takes over as CEO

Monday 10 January 2022 | 10:44 CET | News
France-based ICT group Atos has published preliminary 2021 financial figures saying that they are below the revised guidance published in mid-July, when the company lowered its annual objectives following a slower-than-expected recovery in the first half of the year. Rodolphe Belmer, who took the helm of Atos on 01 January, noted that most of the items underlying the "severe gap" with guidance were non-recurring in nature. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: IT
Companies: Atos
Countries: France / World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Atos wins digital transformation services contract with HMRC
Published 15 Dec 2021 12:35 CET | United Kingdom
Atos has won a new 5-year contract with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) in the UK to support its digital transformation....

Atos to acquire multi-cloud services company Cloudreach

Published 08 Dec 2021 10:09 CET | World
ICT group Atos has signed an agreement to acquire Cloudreach, a London-headquartered company with expertise in cloud application ...

Atos acquires business transformation consulting expert AppCentrica
Published 03 Dec 2021 08:32 CET | Canada
ICT group Atos said that it has acquired AppCentrica, a Canadian consulting company specialising in cloud-based transformation ...

Atos posts 2% organic revenue drop in Q3, acquires machine learning specialist DataSentics
Published 21 Oct 2021 12:51 CET | World
ICT group Atos generated revenues of EUR 2.67 billion in the three months to September, down 2.3 percent year-on-year on an ...

Belmer leaves Eutelsat to become CEO of Atos
Published 21 Oct 2021 10:31 CET | World
Rodolphe Belmer, CEO of satellite operator Eutelsat since March 2016, has resigned from his role to take the helm at France-based ...

Atos lowers guidance, works on restructuring plan for German operations
Published 13 Jul 2021 09:50 CET | World
France-based ICT group Atos has revised downwards its 2021 financial guidance following a lower-than-expected performance in the ...





Related Info

Atos wins digital transformation services contract with HMRC
15 Dec 2021 | United Kingdom | News
Atos to acquire multi-cloud services company Cloudreach
8 Dec 2021 | World | News
Atos acquires business transformation consulting expert AppCentrica
3 Dec 2021 | Canada | News
Atos posts 2% organic revenue drop in Q3, acquires machine learning specialist DataSentics
21 Oct 2021 | World | News
Belmer leaves Eutelsat to become CEO of Atos
21 Oct 2021 | World | News
Atos lowers guidance, works on restructuring plan for German operations
13 Jul 2021 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

11 Jan TD Synnex fiscal Q4
12 Jan Shaw Communications fiscal Q1
12 Jan OVHcloud fiscal Q1
13 Jan Cogeco Communications fiscal Q1
18 Jan Vodacom EGM
18 Jan OTE EGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now