Wireless

Austria completes 5G frequencies auction for EUR 202 mln

Monday 14 September 2020 | 08:31 CET | News
Austria regulator RTR said it has completed the allocation of frequencies in the 700 MHz, 1500 MHz and 2100 MHz bands in the 5G auction. The net proceeds from the auction amounted to EUR 201.87 million. Magenta Telekom spent EUR 86.7 million for 90 MHz, A1 EUR 65.5 million for 80 MHz and Hutchison Drei Austria paid EUR 49.5 million for 90 MHz. 

In total 1,702 out of 2,100 poorly or not at all supplied communities will receive mobile broadband coverage by 2027, under the commitments attached to the new spectrum licences. Magenta Telekom will supply 615 communities, Hutchison Drei 739 and A1 349. 

In total, Magenta's T-Mobile Austria won 2x20MHz of 700 MHz spectrum, 20 MHz of 1,500 MHz spectrum plus 10 MHz of which usage is limited and 2x15 MHz of 2,100 MHz spectrum. A1 won no 700 MHz spectrum, 30 MHz of 1,500 MHz spectrum and 2x25 MHz in the 2,100 MHz band. Hutchison Drei Austria got 2x10MHz of 700 MHz spectrum, 30 MHz of 1,500 MHz and 2x20 MHz in the 2,100 MHz spectrum.

The frequencies in the 700 MHz band are particularly suitable for covering large areas. The acquisition of these frequencies was directly linked to the mobile network coverage of 900 poorly or not supplied cadastral communities. RTR created a bonus system to enable the bidders to purchase frequencies at a discount if they assume the obligation to provide additional mobile coverage. RTR said that through the bonus system a further 802 communities will be supplied with mobile broadband.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: A1 / Hutchison Drei Austria / Magenta Telekom / RTR
Countries: Austria
