Avast confirms talks to merge with NortonLifeLock

Thursday 15 July 2021 | 10:22 CET | News
Avast and NortonLifeLock have confirmed they are in merger talks, following multiple reports in the press. The deal would see NortonLifeLock acquire Avast to create a new giant in anti-virus software for the consumer market.

Categories: Internet
Companies: Avast / NortonLifeLock
Countries: World
