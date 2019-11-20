Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Avaya beats Q3 guidance with return to annual revenue growth

Monday 10 August 2020 | 15:43 CET | News

Avaya reported a strong improvement in results for the fiscal third quarter to June, well ahead of its own guidance. Revenues returned to annual growth, at USD 721 million versus USD 717 million a year ago, and the net result moved to a profit of USD 9 million from a loss of USD 633 million a year earlier. 

Avaya said its subscription offering launched in Q1 had received a strong response, with over USD 200 million in contract value booked to date. Software and services grew to a new record of 89 percent of revenues, and recurring revenue was at 64 percent, up 5 points year-over-year. During the quarter, the group signed 104 deals with a value over USD 1 million and seven deals worth over USD 10 million, giving it a total contract value of USD 2.2 billion at the end of the quarter. 

Adjusted EBITDA improved to USD 187 million, up by USD 20 million from the year-ago quarter and good for a margin of 25.9 percent. Operating cash flow totaled USD 45 million, and Avaya finished the period with total cash of USD 742 million. 

For fiscal Q4, the company forecast revenue of USD 719-739 million and adjusted EBITDA of USD 170-190 million. This puts full-year revenue at USD 2.84-2.86 billion, within its previous guidance, and adjusted EBITDA at the high end of the earlier forecast, at USD 680-700 million. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Avaya
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Avaya guides for flat to higher Q3 after in-line Q2
Published 11 May 2020 14:21 CET | World
Avaya said results for the second quarter were in line with expectations, helped by demand for video collaboration and the need ...

Avaya enables 2 mln remote workers for over 11,000 companies worldwide in Covid-19 response
Published 09 Apr 2020 14:38 CET | World
Avaya said it moved quickly to enable companies, schools, governments and organisations of all kinds to adapt to working from ...

Avaya guides for lower Q2 after in-line results for Q1
Published 10 Feb 2020 14:00 CET | World
Avaya reported fiscal first quarter results in line with expectations, if lower than the year before and sequentially. The ...

Avaya, RingCentral introduce Avaya Cloud Office
Published 03 Feb 2020 16:48 CET | World
Avaya Holdings and RingCentral introduced Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral. Together, Avaya and RingCentral are redefining ...

Avaya improves results sequentially in Q4, but guides for lower Q1
Published 20 Nov 2019 15:40 CET | World
Avaya improved its results for the fourth quarter to end September when compared to the previous quarter, hit by an impairment ...





Related Info

Avaya guides for flat to higher Q3 after in-line Q2
11 May | World | News
Avaya enables 2 mln remote workers for over 11,000 companies worldwide in Covid-19 response
9 Apr | World | News
Avaya guides for lower Q2 after in-line results for Q1
10 Feb | World | News
Avaya, RingCentral introduce Avaya Cloud Office
3 Feb | World | News
Avaya improves results sequentially in Q4, but guides for lower Q1
20 Nov 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

12 Aug Tecnotree H1 2020
12 Aug Freenet Q2 2020
12 Aug Tencent Q2 2020
12 Aug Cisco fiscal Q4
12 Aug China Unicom Q2 2020
12 Aug Profile: T-Mobile NL Business
13 Aug iQiyi Q2 2020
13 Aug 1&1 Drillisch Q2 2020
13 Aug Teleste Q2 2020
13 Aug RTL Group Q2 2020
13 Aug Teleste Q2 2020
13 Aug China Mobile H1 2020
13 Aug United Internet H1 2020
13 Aug Singtel fiscal Q1
13 Aug Deutsche Telekom Q2 2020
13 Aug Swisscom Q2 2020
13 Aug Telstra FY results
14 Aug TDC Q2 results
14 Aug Rovio H1 2020
17 Aug Bezeq Q2 2020
17 Aug Cellcom Q2 2020
18 Aug Ice Group Q2 results
18 Aug Partner Communications Q2 2020
18 Aug ON Semiconductor strategy update
19 Aug MTS Q2 2020
19 Aug Analog Devices fiscal Q3
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now