Avaya beats Q3 guidance with return to annual revenue growth

Avaya reported a strong improvement in results for the fiscal third quarter to June, well ahead of its own guidance. Revenues returned to annual growth, at USD 721 million versus USD 717 million a year ago, and the net result moved to a profit of USD 9 million from a loss of USD 633 million a year earlier.
Avaya said its subscription offering launched in Q1 had received a strong response, with over USD 200 million in contract value booked to date. Software and services grew to a new record of 89 percent of revenues, and recurring revenue was at 64 percent, up 5 points year-over-year. During the quarter, the group signed 104 deals with a value over USD 1 million and seven deals worth over USD 10 million, giving it a total contract value of USD 2.2 billion at the end of the quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA improved to USD 187 million, up by USD 20 million from the year-ago quarter and good for a margin of 25.9 percent. Operating cash flow totaled USD 45 million, and Avaya finished the period with total cash of USD 742 million.
For fiscal Q4, the company forecast revenue of USD 719-739 million and adjusted EBITDA of USD 170-190 million. This puts full-year revenue at USD 2.84-2.86 billion, within its previous guidance, and adjusted EBITDA at the high end of the earlier forecast, at USD 680-700 million.
