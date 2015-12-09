Edition: International
Average US SVoD household had access to nearly 100,000 hours of content in Q1

Thursday 9 July 2020 | 11:26 CET | News

The average US SVoD household had access to almost 100,000 hours of content in the first quarter, delivered via 3.8 different services, according to a new study by Ampere Analysis. Researchers concluded it would take 11 years to watch it all back-to-back, and nearly 70 years if the average viewer watched an average of four hours per day. The main factors driving this increase in content availability are consumer uptake of Amazon Prime’s booming portfolio and the addition of new services like Disney+ to the household mix. 

Households with young kids subscribe to the most services 

Households with young kids had access to nearly five different SVoD services, more than any other demographic. This is up significantly from 3.5 in the same period of 2019, largely due to the launch of Disney+, and the high uptake of the family-friendly service in the group. The content available to this demographic group via the video-on-demand services in their household stood at an average of 102,000 hours, reflecting the variety of entertainment required in a household featuring people of many different ages. But even adults who live alone had an average of 3.1 services, and thus can access substantial amounts of video, with the average one-person SVoD household having 85,500 hours – almost 10 years – of content at their fingertips.

Apple and Disney’s launch grow content stacking 

The launch and success of both Disney+ and Apple TV+ has driven growth in the number of services households can access and – to a lesser extent, given the smaller catalogues of both – the volume of content available in the average SVoD household. Almost one third of US SVoD households subscribed to Disney+ in Q1. The service comes with a 4,200-hour catalogue and thus adds an average of 1,400 hours of content to the typical SVoD household’s portfolio.

Amazon more than doubled its content catalogue in the US since Q3 2017, according to Ampere Analytics data. Due to Amazon’s expansive catalogue, the 60 percent of SVOD households who have both Netflix and Amazon accounts can access over 100,000 hours of TV shows and movies. 

Ampere meshed its consumer polling data on the different services to which US households subscribe, with its content tracking data on the catalogues of those services. 


Categories: Internet
Companies: Amazon / Apple / Disney / Netflix
Countries: United States
