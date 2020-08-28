Edition: International
Wireless

Axiata's H1 revenue declines 2.3% on MYR 400 mln COVID-19 impact

Friday 28 August 2020 | 09:37 CET | News
Axiata Group reported revenue of MYR 11.8 billion for the first half of 2020, which represents a decline of 2.3 percent year-to-date, mainly due to the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic containment measures implemented across the group. Axiata Group estimated a COVID-19 revenue impact of MYR 400 million in the first half of 2020, mainly from distribution shutdowns and outlet closures during stringent movement controls, preventing subscribers from accessing prepaid reloads as well as the provision of free data and bonus recharge to customers.

EBITDA was flat at MYR 5.1 billion, supported by EBITDA growth from Axiata’s XL, Robi, Smart and Edotco units. Profit after tax and minority interest (PATAMI) fell 71.6 percent year-to-date to MYR 268 million mainly due to higher depreciation and amortisation, foreign exchange losses and lower one-off gains.

Axiata’s revenue amounted to MYR 5.8 billion in the second quarter, which represents a decline of 4 percent from the preceding quarter due to COVID-19 measures. However, EBITDA rose 3.2 percent to MYR 2.6 billion in the three months ended 30 June 2020, due to lower advertisement and promotion expenses and one-off staff restructuring cost in the first quarter of this year. 

Axiata saw its cash balance grow to MYR 5.9 billion for MYR 5.4 billion in year-earlier period, while free cash flow grew 4.3 percent to MYR 2.5 billion mainly due to 3.8 percent lower capex while operating free cash flow jumped 17.2 percent to MYR 1.2 billion arising from lower capex and tax.

The company’s board of directors resolved a tax-exempt dividend of 2 sen per share for the financial year ending 31 December 2020.

COVID-19 movement controls lead to 9.5% revenue drop at Celcom unit

COVID-19 movement controls, free data and special relief offers combined with challenging prepaid segment affected Celcom’s performance for the quarter, leading to 9.5 percent reduction in revenue (ex-device), parent company Axiata reported. EBITDA declined 7.3 percent year-to-date. Celcom’s prepay subscriber base grew to 5.1 million in the second quarter from 5 million in March.

XL’s profit jumps to IDR 1.7 trillion following IDR 1.5 trillion tower sale

Axiata’s Indonesian unit XL posted a 7.4 percept revenue (ex-device) growth year-to-date,. EBITDA grew 15.3 percent, while PATAMI jumped to IDR 1.7 trillion mainly from gain on tower sale of IDR 1.5 trillion. Excluding this sale, PATAMI declined 29.6 percent, due to higher D&A cost and deferred tax adjustment.

Dialog’s performance impacted by COVID-19 restrictions in Q2

Axiata also said that COVID-19 restrictions and lockdown in Sri Lanka in the second quarter of 2020 impacted Dialog’s performance. Revenue (ex-device) slipped 1.2 percent, while EBITDA fell 1.1 percent, although EBITDA margin was stable at 39.8 percent on account of strict cost controls. PATAMI dropped 44.7 percent year-to-date impacted by higher depreciation charges and forex movements.

Robi revenue grows 1.1% on expanding data business

Despite pandemic restrictions being implemented in Bangladesh, Robi posted 1.1 percent growth in revenue (ex-device) YTD mainly from strong increase in data. In the same period, EBITDA grew faster than revenue at 6.7 percent leading to 2.6 percentage points margin improvement to 45 percent, PATAMI grew 236 percent to BDT 771 million on the back of flow-through from higher EBITDA, aided by lower net finance cost and D&A charges.

Smart revenue flat in the period

Smart’s revenue (ex-device) remained flat year-to-date as higher prepaid revenue was dragged by the decline in inbound roaming and international business revenue reflecting the lessening of foreign travellers in Cambodia. EBITDA growth outpaced revenue growth at 7.8 percent, mainly from lower marketing and network costs whilst PATAMI grew 7.3 percent.

Ncell’s EBITDA plunges nearly 32% on 22% revenue decline

Ncell’s revenue fell by 22.5 percent year-to-date, and EBITDA plunged 31.9 percent due to revenue decline coupled with higher network cost. PATAMI fell 74.6 percent year-to-date following EBITDA decline, higher D&A charge and net finance cost.

Edotco sees 7% increase in towers owned to 21,067 at 30 June

Axiata’s infrastructure unit edotco posted a 6.9 percent increase in towers owned to 21,067 in the first half of this year. Revenue grew by 5.6 percent, which adjusted EBITDA rose 17.4 percent, leading to a margin expansion of 6.5 percentage points to 64.3 percent. Edotco’s PATAMI grew 62.8 percent also driven by improvement in EBITDA and unrealised forex gain, parent company Axiata also said.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Axiata / Celcom / Dialog / Edotco / Ncell / Robi
Countries: Asia / Malaysia
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

