Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Baidu buys Chinese streaming service YY Live for USD 3.6 billion cash

Tuesday 17 November 2020 | 09:16 CET | News
Baidu has agreed to buy YY Live, a Chinese live streaming service for USD 3.6 billion in cash from social media platform Joyy. The news comes after Baidu released results for the third quarter, showing the company back in the black. The transaction is expected to close some time in the first half. 

Joyy CEO David Xueling Li said the deal will allow YY Live to access Baidu’s user traffic, boosting its business growth and pushing its monetization capabilities. The deal includes the YY mobile app, YY.com website and PCC YY.

The sale is only for Joyy's Chinese operations. Joyy also owns Bigo, a global tech firm based in Singapore. Bigo itself owns Bigo Live, a global live streaming platform outside of China; Likee, a global short-form video social platform; and a video communication service. The company was listed on the Nasdaq in November 2012.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet
Companies: Baidu
Countries: China
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.







Related Info

Baidu revenues grow 1%, turns to net profit in Q3
17 Nov | China | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

17 Nov Juniper Partner Summit
18 Nov Avaya fiscal Q4
18 Nov F5 Networks fiscal Q4
18 Nov Talkpool Q3 2020
18 Nov Sigfox Connect
19 Nov Bouygues Telecom Q3 2020
19 Nov Altice Europe Q3 2020
19 Nov McAfee Q3 2020
19 Nov Ooma Q3 2020
20 Nov A3 Q3 2020
23 Nov Cellcom Israel Q3 2020
24 Nov Analog Devices fiscal Q4
24 Nov VMware fiscal Q3
24 Nov Dell Technologies fiscal Q3
24 Nov Xiaomi Q3 2020
24 Nov KPN Strategy Update 2020
24 Nov SD-WAN & SASE Summit
25 Nov Partner Communications Q3 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now