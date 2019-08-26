Baidu's Q4 revenues grow 6%, forecasts 5-13 percent fall in Q1

Baidu posted total revenues of CNY 28.9 billion (USD 4.15 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 6 percent year-on-year in line with its revised guidance. The internet services company forecast a fall in first-quarter revenues on an annual basis and said visibility on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak remains limited.
Online marketing revenues totaled CNY 20.8 billion in Q4, decreasing 2 percent year-on-year and 2 percent quarter-on-quarter. Other revenues were CNY 8.1 billion, up 35 percent year-on-year, driven mainly by the strong growth in cloud services, smart devices and iQiyi users, the company said.
According to Baidu CEO Herman Yu, the company’s quarterly operating margin has also been improving, through the strengthening of Baidu's mobile ecosystem and increase focus on resource investment returns. “Our leaner financial model and strong balance sheet put us in a good position to weather the slowing macro, while continuing to invest heavily in technology and new businesses, to optimize future growth," Yu added.
Revenue from Baidu Core reached CNY 21.7 billion, which represents an increase of 6 percent year-on-year and 3 percent quarter-on-quarter. Revenue from the video platform iQiyi totaled RMB 7.5 billion, up 7 percent year-on-year. iQiyi membership revenue jumped 21 percent year-on-year, offset by online advertising revenue declining 15 percent.
Baidu reported a net profit of CNY 6.3 billion or CNY 18 per ADS, more than triple the year-earlier result of CNY 2.1 billion. Adjusted EBITDA totaled CNY 8.2 billion, and the adjusted EBITDA margin was 28 percent.
Baidu ended December 2019 with cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of CNY 147.4 billion. Free cash flow was CNY 10.1 billion in the quarter, nearly half the annual result of CNY 22.0 billion, and free cash flow excluding iQiyi was CNY 8 billion.
For the fiscal year 2019, total revenues reached CNY 107.4 billion (approximately USD 15.43 billion), increasing 5 percent year-on-year. Net income was CNY 2.1 billion, and diluted earnings per ADS was CNY 6. Adjusted EBITDA totaled CNY 18.4 billion, and the adjusted EBITDA margin was 17 percent.
For the first quarter of 2020, Baidu expects revenues at CNY 21-22.9 billion, representing a decline of 5-13 percent year-over-year. This assumes that Baidu Core revenue will decline between 10 percent and 18 percent year-on-year.
Baidu App's average daily active users reached 195 million, up 21 percent year-on-year in December 2019. The Baidu Smart Mini Program saw its number of monthly active users reach 316 million, up 114 percent year-on-year in December 2019.
Monthly voice queries on DuerOS, its voice assistant for the Chinese language, topped 5 billion in December 2019, up over 3-fold year-on-year. Monthly voice queries from Xiaodu first-party devices were 2.3 billion, up over 7-fold year-on-year.
The number of iQiyi subscribers reached 106.9 million at 31 December 2019, following net subscriber additions of 19.5 million in the period.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions