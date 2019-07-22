Edition: International
Wireless

BCI, Brookfield buy 175,000 communication towers from Reliance in India

Wednesday 2 September 2020 | 10:53 CET | News
British Columbia Investment (BCI), alongside Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, have acquired a 100 percent stake in a telecom tower company in India from Reliance Industrial Investments, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. The total equity commitment for the transaction is USD 3.4 billion. The investment comprises a portfolio of around 135,000 communication towers which forms Reliance Jio Infocomm’s telecommunication network.

The towers were recently constructed and strategically located for cellular network coverage across India. More towers are planned, increasing the total number of towers in the transaction perimeter to 175,000. Jio is the anchor tenant of the tower portfolio under a 30-year Master Services Agreement, which will provide the tower company with a long-term source of revenue. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Reliance Industries / Reliance Jio
Countries: India
