Belgium opens applications for long-awaited 5G auction

Friday 14 January 2022 | 12:47 CET | News
Belgian regulator Bipt has opened the call for participation in the mobile spectrum auction planned for June. The long-awaited auction will provide the first 5G licences and redistribute key 2G and 3G bands, with a package of spectrum rights also reserved for a potential newcomer on the market. Interested bidders have until 16 February to apply.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: BIPT / Orange Belgium / Proximus / Telenet
Countries: Belgium
