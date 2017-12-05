Edition: International
Wireless

Bharti Airtel announces exit from Ghana mobile market

Wednesday 28 October 2020 | 08:37 CET | News
Bharti Airtel’s board has announced that the Ghana government and AirtelTigo are in the advanced stages of concluding an agreement to transfer the mobile operator AirtelTigo to the state. This includes its customers, asserts and agreed liabilities, with 100 percent of shares on a going concern basis. 

No financial details of the sale were disclosed, but Airtel said it is taking an impairment charge of INR 1.84 billion on its holding in the operator. AirtelTigo is a joint venture between Airtel and Millicom formed in 2017, in which Airtel holds a non-controlling 49.95 percent stake. It's the third largest mobile operator in Ghana, with around 21 percent of customers. 

 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: AirtelTigo / Bharti Airtel / Millicom
Countries: Ghana
