Bharti Airtel calls rights issue to raise up to INR 210 billion

Monday 30 August 2021 | 13:10 CET | News
Indian operator Bharti Airtel announced plans for a discounted rights issue to raise up to INR 210 billion (EUR 2.4 billion) to support its business. The controlling shareholders group agreed to support its share of the issue and buy up any shares not taken by other shareholders. 

