Wireless

Belgium grants 5 operators temporary 5G licences

Thursday 16 July 2020 | 09:14 CET | News

Belgian regulator BIPT has granted five operators temporary rights to use the 3600-3800 MHz radio frequency band for 5G services. These include Cegeka, Entropia, Orange, Proximus and Telenet. A total of 200 MHz is available, or 40 MHz for each operator. These rights of use will remain valid until more permanent licences are granted through a traditional auction procedure. 

The rights will allow the operators to start the first developments of 5G in Belgium with this frequency band. The companies will have to continue complying with all existing regional regulations around the installation of antennas and with existing radiation standards.

Fear of health risks with 5G

On 23 March, BIPT said Proximus, Telenet, Orange, Cegeka and Entropia applied for the temporary 5G licences. A public consultation followed until 24 April. Several thousand responses came in, concerned mainly about possible radiation and health risks from 5G antennas. BIPT noted that the protection of public health falls outside of its remit and that operators need to comply with radiation standards, regardless of mobile technology.

The EU required member states to issue 5G spectrum in the 700 MHz band by end June and 3.6 GHz band by end December. With the auction delayed due to ongoing talks between the federal and regional governments, the BIPT worked out the provisional solution.

On 30 January, BIPT published a call for candidates wishing to obtain provisional user rights. BIPT received six applications, one of which was withdrawn. The five remaining applications, Cegeka, Entropia, Orange, Proximus and Telenet, were declared admissible.


