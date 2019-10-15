Blue Label declares H1 EPS ranges in updated trading statement

Blue Label Telecoms has reiterated in an updated trading statement that it expects its basic, headline and core headline earnings per share for the six months to 30 November to rise over 20 percent year on year. It expects basic earnings per share (EPS) in the range ZAR 0.3420 to ZAR 0.3546 compared with a loss of ZAR 0.1259 a year earlier. It predicts headline EPS in the range ZAR 0.3924 to ZAR 0.4074 compared with a loss of ZAR 0.1502. It foresees positive core headline EPS in the range ZAR 0.4261 to ZAR 0.4375 compared with a loss of ZAR 0.1139 last time.
Blue Label said that the comparative period reflected fair value losses of ZAR 493 million relating to the exposure to Cell C investment vehicles SPV1 and SPV2, as well as to the recognition of the group's share of equity accounted losses in Cell C of ZAR 133 million.
No further fair value losses relating to the SPVs were recognised in the current reporting period, as the exposure was fully accounted for by 31 May 2019. Core headline earnings for the current period amounted to ZAR 390 million, inclusive of non-recurring one-off costs of ZAR 61 million.
Blue Label decided to fully impair its exposure to Cell C in 2019. Upon exclusion of these negative contributions, core headline earnings amounted to ZAR 487 million in that period, it said. Those two factors are the primary contributors to the growth in earnings.
Blue Label expects to publish its results on 28 February.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions