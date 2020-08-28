Edition: International
Wireless

Blue Label expects higher earnings in H1

Thursday 18 February 2021 | 09:57 CET | News
South African group Blue Label Telecoms is expecting headline earnings per share (HEPS) to rise by up to 4 percent for the six months ended 30 November 2020. In a trading update, Blue Telecom said basic earnings a share (EPS) are set to increase by 41 percent to 45 percent year-on-year, to a range between ZAR 0.49 and ZAR 0.51. HEPS are expected to be between ZAR 0.41 and ZAR 0.42 apiece, an increase of 0-4 percent from ZAR 0.40 a year earlier.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Blue Label Telecoms / Cell C
Countries: South Africa
