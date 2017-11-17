Edition: International
BOCRA seeks bids for new mobile spectrum licences by 07 October

Thursday 2 September 2021 | 10:35 CET | News
The Botswana Communications Regulatory Authority (BOCRA) has opened tenders for IMT mobile licences to provide broadband wireless access services in the spectrum bands 450-470 MHz, 790-862 MHz, 2,110-2,200 MHz, 3,400–3,600 MHz and 2,500-2,690 MHz. Applications and supporting documents should be submitted by 07 October.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Countries: Botswana
