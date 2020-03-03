Edition: International
Boingo Wireless agrees takeover by Digital Colony for USD 854 million

Tuesday 2 March 2021 | 08:59 CET | News
Boingo Wireless has agreed a takeover by private equity group Digital Colony for USD 854 million including debt. This completes a strategy review started a year ago by the provider of DAS and public Wi-Fi services. The deal was announced alongside annual results showing Boingo's net loss widened to USD 17 million last year from USD 10 million in 2019.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Boingo Wireless / Vantage Data Centers / Zayo
Countries: United States
