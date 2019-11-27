Edition: International
Bouygues Telecom adopts new brand tagline backed by multi-channel ad campaign

Monday 27 January 2020 | 11:02 CET | News

French operator Bouygues Telecom has announced the launch of its first advertising campaign under the company's new brand tagline, 'On est fait pour etre ensemble' ('We are made to be together'). The brand awareness campaign features a TV commercial centred on the theme of friendship, with the support of online, press, cinema and billboard creatives.

Ad agency BETC designed the TV spot, while Performics and Blue 449 (Publicis Media) developed the marketing strategy. Additionally, BETC Design is currently working on a related project, which will see Bouygues refresh the design of its brand.

The operator said that the underlying message behind the new tagline is the ambition to help customers build human relationships in the digital age. At corporate level, the company will also commit to a plan of action, which this year will focus on promoting digital inclusion and fighting social isolation.




Categories: General
Companies: Bouygues Telecom
Countries: France
