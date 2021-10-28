Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Brazil 5G auction attracts 15 bidders

Thursday 28 October 2021 | 11:20 CET | News
Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) announced it has received documentation from 15 companies interested in the 5G auction of the 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz frequency bands.The companies are Algar Telecom, Brasil Digital Telecomunicacoes, Brisanet, Claro, Cloud2U, the 5G Sul Consortium, Fly Link, Mega Net, Neko, NK 108, Sercomtel, Telefonica Brasil, TIM Brasil, VDF and Winity II Telecom.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Algar Telecom / Anatel / Brisanet / Claro / Sercomtel / Telefonica Brasil / TIM Brasil
Countries: Brazil
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Highline Brasil eyes national and regional frequencies in 5G auction
Published 15 Oct 2021 23:01 CET | Brazil
Highline Brasil is taking an interest at the 5G auction that will be held on 04 November by the National Telecommunications ...

Brisanet to bid for 3.5 GHz frequencies in 5G auction
Published 07 Oct 2021 17:21 CET | Brazil
Brazilian regional operator Brisanet is planning to take part in the 5G frequency auction, company president Jose Roberto ...

5G Brasil Initiative brings together 421 providers for 5G auction
Published 06 Oct 2021 15:26 CET | Brazil
The 5G Brasil Initiative has managed to gather 421 regional providers to participate in the 5G auction on 04 November, reports ...

TIM Brasil board approves participation in 5G auction
Published 27 Sep 2021 13:06 CET | Brazil
TIM Brasil is the first Brazilian operator to have formal approval from its Board of Directors to participate in the 5G auction, ...

Brazil to hold 5G auction on 4 November
Published 27 Sep 2021 11:28 CET | Brazil
Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) has approved the terms of the 5G spectrum auction, following changes ...

Brazil's Communications Minister promises 5G in state capitals by July 2022
Published 15 Sep 2021 15:31 CET | Brazil
Brazil's Minister of Communications, Fabio Faria, has promised that 5G mobile internet will be available in all state capitals by ...

Brazil's Federal Audit Court approves 5G auction notice
Published 26 Aug 2021 10:40 CET | Brazil
Brazil's Federal Audit Court (TCU) approved the 5G auction notice, a decision expected by the National Telecommunications Agency ...





Related Info

Highline Brasil eyes national and regional frequencies in 5G auction
15 Oct | Brazil | News
Brisanet to bid for 3.5 GHz frequencies in 5G auction
7 Oct | Brazil | News
5G Brasil Initiative brings together 421 providers for 5G auction
6 Oct | Brazil | News
TIM Brasil board approves participation in 5G auction
27 Sep | Brazil | News
Brazil to hold 5G auction on 4 November
27 Sep | Brazil | News
Brazil's Communications Minister promises 5G in state capitals by July 2022
15 Sep | Brazil | News
Brazil's Federal Audit Court approves 5G auction notice
26 Aug | Brazil | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

01 Nov Ceragon Networks Q3
01 Nov SBA Communications Q3 2021
01 Nov Arista Networks Q3 2021
01 Nov NXP Semiconductors Q3 2021
01 Nov Harmonic Q3 2021
01 Nov Adtran Q3 2021
01 Nov DZS Q3
01 Nov Samsung AI Forum 2021 (online)
02 Nov Extreme Networks fiscal Q1
02 Nov Sequans Communications Q3 2021
02 Nov Activision Blizzard Q3
02 Nov T-Mobile US Q3 2021
02 Nov 8x8 fiscal Q2
02 Nov Akamai Technologies Q3 2021
02 Nov Minim Q3 2021
02 Nov Casa Systems Q3 2021
02 Nov Liberty Latin America Q3 2021
03 Nov Link Mobility Q3 2021
03 Nov Aviat Networks fiscal Q1
03 Nov Qualcomm fiscal Q3
03 Nov Roku Q3 2021
03 Nov Anterix Q3 2021
03 Nov Equinix Q3
03 Nov Lumen Technologies Q3
03 Nov Take-Two Interactive Software fiscal Q2
03 Nov Fastly Q3
03 Nov Telefonica Deutschland Q3 2021
03 Nov Syn Q3 results
03 Nov Liberty Global Q3 2021
03 Nov Frontier Communications Q3 2021
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now