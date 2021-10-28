Edition: International
Brazil 5G auction attracts 15 bidders

Thursday 28 October 2021 | 11:20 CET | News
Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) announced it has received documentation from 15 companies interested in the 5G auction of the 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz frequency bands.The companies are Algar Telecom, Brasil Digital Telecomunicacoes, Brisanet, Claro, Cloud2U, the 5G Sul Consortium, Fly Link, Mega Net, Neko, NK 108, Sercomtel, Telefonica Brasil, TIM Brasil, VDF and Winity II Telecom.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Algar Telecom / Anatel / Brisanet / Claro / Sercomtel / Telefonica Brasil / TIM Brasil
Countries: Brazil
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

