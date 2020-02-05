Edition: International
Brazil to target 99% of municipalities with fibre by 2024

Friday 29 January 2021 | 15:25 CET | News
President Jair Bolsonaro signed a decree on the new 2021-2025 General Plan of Universalization Goals that foresees that internet coverage by fibre optics reaches 5,500 municipalities, equivalent to 99 percent of the total by 2024.

Categories: General
Countries: Brazil
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Fibre

