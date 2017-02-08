Edition: International
Wireless

Bridge Alliance members launch Global MEC Task Force

Monday 13 January 2020 | 13:53 CET | News

South Korean operator SK Telecom announced the launch of the ‘Global MEC Task Force’ with Bridge Alliance member operators, including Singtel, Globe, Taiwan Mobile and PCCW Global, for cooperation in 5G mobile edge computing. SK Telecom said it plans to share its expertise in 5G and MEC areas with other members that are preparing to launch 5G, while making joint efforts for the development of MEC services. The company will help in setting international MEC standards to build an interoperable MEC platform.

Through the task force, SK Telecom expects to power the expansion of the 5G MEC ecosystem to the Asian countries, and develop overseas market opportunities for its 5G services including MEC.

As the first chair of the task force, SK Telecom is hosting the first MEC workshop with Bridge Alliance from 13 to 15 January at its headquarters in Seoul. The workshop will identify potential regional MEC-based use cases, and discuss business models and commercialization plans. SK Telecom also plans to introduce its 5G strategies, 5G MEC-based use cases including smart factory, and 5G clusters including ‘LoL Park’.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Bridge Alliance / PCCW / SingTel / SK Telecom / Taiwan Mobile
Countries: Asia / Korea, Republic of
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Related

SK Telecom, Sinclair launch Cast.era broadcasting services joint venture in US
Published 13 Jan 2020 08:56 CET | United States
South Korean operator SK Telecom and Sinclair Broadcast have established a joint venture called Cast.era. Based in Arlington, ...

SK Telecom to showcase 5G, MEC-based media and mobility services at CES

Published 06 Jan 2020 08:26 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korean operator SK Telecom has announced it will participate in CES 2020, which takes place at the Las Vegas Convention ...

SK Telecom to build '5G Cluster' nationwide
Published 18 Jul 2019 16:10 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korean operator SK Telecom has announced its strategy to build a '5G Cluster' nationwide. South Korea passed 1 million 5G ...

SK Telecom, LG to develop 5G cloud-based robots, eSpace hyperspace platform
Published 26 Jun 2019 10:06 CET | Korea, Republic of
SK Telecom has partnered with LG Electronics to jointly develop and commercialize 5G cloud-based robots. Under the terms of the ...

SK Telecom launches 5G Mobile Edge Computing Open Platform
Published 14 Mar 2019 18:50 CET | Korea, Republic of
South Korean operator SK Telecom has launched a 'Mobile Edge Computing Open Platform' for 5G data communications. The shortcut is ...

China Mobile, Ericsson boost IoT cooperation around Device Connection Platform (DCP)
Published 28 Jun 2018 14:43 CET | China
Ericsson and China Mobile entered into a cooperation agreement around Ericsson's Device Connection Platform (DCP) to enhance ...

Singtel demos cross-border interoperable mobile payment service
Published 30 Apr 2018 20:38 CET | Singapore
Singapore operator Singtel has demonstrated its initiative to connect mobile wallets across borders at the 32nd ASEAN Summit. The ...

Bridge Alliance names Chwee as new CEO
Published 26 Mar 2018 09:13 CET | World
Mobile operator alliance Bridge Alliance appointed Ong Geok Chwee as its new CEO, effective from 26 March. Chwee joins Bridge ...

China Telecom partners Bridge Alliance to offer M2M/IoT services
Published 30 Oct 2017 15:43 CET | China
China Telecom has signed an IoT business partnership agreement with Bridge Alliance, enabling China Telecom to provide Internet ...

Bridge Alliance, FreeMove expand enterprise mobility tie-up
Published 19 Jun 2017 09:33 CET | World
APAC mobile alliance Bridge Alliance has announced a major expansion of its partnership with international telecommunications ...

Bridge Alliance partners Ericsson to deploy UDN across APAC
Published 24 Apr 2017 11:00 CET | Asia
APAC mobile alliance Bridge Alliance's members and Ericsson teamed up to deploy Ericsson's Unified Delivery Network (UDN) across ...

AT&T, Bridge Alliance team up to drive connected car tech
Published 28 Feb 2017 13:50 CET | World
AT&T has signed a long-term connected car agreement with members of Bridge Alliance, a partnership of 34 mobile network operators ...

Bridge Alliance, SoftBank extend partnership deal
Published 08 Feb 2017 11:27 CET | World
Bridge Alliance and SoftBank have renewed their partnership deal. Bridge Alliance and SoftBank plan to continue their cooperation ...





