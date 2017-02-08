Bridge Alliance members launch Global MEC Task Force

South Korean operator SK Telecom announced the launch of the ‘Global MEC Task Force’ with Bridge Alliance member operators, including Singtel, Globe, Taiwan Mobile and PCCW Global, for cooperation in 5G mobile edge computing. SK Telecom said it plans to share its expertise in 5G and MEC areas with other members that are preparing to launch 5G, while making joint efforts for the development of MEC services. The company will help in setting international MEC standards to build an interoperable MEC platform.
Through the task force, SK Telecom expects to power the expansion of the 5G MEC ecosystem to the Asian countries, and develop overseas market opportunities for its 5G services including MEC.
As the first chair of the task force, SK Telecom is hosting the first MEC workshop with Bridge Alliance from 13 to 15 January at its headquarters in Seoul. The workshop will identify potential regional MEC-based use cases, and discuss business models and commercialization plans. SK Telecom also plans to introduce its 5G strategies, 5G MEC-based use cases including smart factory, and 5G clusters including ‘LoL Park’.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions