Broadband Together initiative to map broadband prices, quality in US

Tuesday 13 July 2021 | 14:56 CET | News
Consumer Reports, a non-profit organisation based in New York, has started the Broadband Together initiative, with the goal of getting a true picture of the cost of internet services in the US. To achieve this goal, the organisation is asking people to share their broadband internet bills at broadbandtogether.org. The information will be analysed for cost, quality and speeds delivered. The results will then be used to advocate for more fair, affordable and reliable internet services.

Categories: Internet
Countries: United States
Related

FCC benchmark for minimum internet speeds is no longer fast enough - US GAO
Published 09 Jul 2021 17:31 CET | United States
The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) said that the FCC's benchmark for minimum internet speeds, set six years ago at ...

Biden executive order calls for more broadband, tech competition, pricing transparency, restoration of net neutrality
Published 09 Jul 2021 16:39 CET | United States | Update: 12 Jul 2021 11:24 CET
US President Joe Biden has issued an executive order aimed at fostering competition on the US market, and with the ultimate goal ...

FCC opens applications for schools internet funding
Published 30 Jun 2021 09:47 CET | United States
The FCC has started accepting applications from schools and libraries for federal funding to improve internet access. The money ...

US govt releases map overlaying areas of poverty with internet usage, speeds
Published 21 Jun 2021 09:50 CET | United States
The US Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has released an interactive ...

ISPs win injunction against New York law on low-cost broadband
Published 15 Jun 2021 08:58 CET | United States
ISPs have obtained a court injunction against the state of New York's plan to require internet service at USD 15 a month for ...

FCC launches data dashboard for broadband subsidy programme after 2.3 mln applicants
Published 08 Jun 2021 11:23 CET | United States
A total of 2.3 million US households have signed up for the FCC's new broadband subsidy, under its Emergency Broadband Benefit ...

Microsoft starts projects to reduce digital divide in big cities
Published 02 Jun 2021 17:21 CET | United States
Microsoft announced the next phase of its Airband initiative to bring broadband to under-served places in America. The latest ...

US broadband subsidy attracts 1 mln applicants in first week
Published 20 May 2021 15:56 CET | United States
Over 1 million people have signed up for the new broadband subsidy in the US in its first week, the FCC announced. More than 900 ...

Verizon resumes work on bridging digital divide
Published 03 May 2021 11:05 CET | United States
Verizon has put forth new programmes and investments to help underserved communities bridge the digital divide. These efforts are ...

FCC to start Emergency Broadband Benefit Program on 12 May
Published 30 Apr 2021 09:16 CET | United States
The Federal Communications Commission said the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program will kick off from 12 May. From that date, ...

AT&T devotes USD 2 bln to bridging digital divide in next 3 years
Published 15 Apr 2021 10:38 CET | United States
AT&T announced it will invest USD 2 billion over the next three years to help address the digital divide in the US. This ...

Comcast commits to investing USD 1 bln to close digital divide in US

Published 25 Mar 2021 08:13 CET | United States
Comcast  announced it would invest USD 1 billion over the next 10 years to help further close the digital divide and give even ...

NYC to push 5G deployment, invest USD 157 mln in broadband access
Published 04 Mar 2021 10:58 CET | United States
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced new plans to reduce the digital divide by expanding affordable broadband and also ...

Comcast increases speed on low-income internet plan, rolls out more free Wi-Fi
Published 03 Feb 2021 10:42 CET | United States
Comcast is increasing the speed on its Internet Essentials plan, as part of a wider commitment to eliminating the digital divide ...

FCC says digital divide narrowing, approves new rules to collect coverage data
Published 20 Jan 2021 10:16 CET | United States
The FCC said the number of Americans without access to at least 25 Mbps broadband fell to 14.5 million at the end of 2019, down ...





