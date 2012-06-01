Broadcom, Intel lead first industry trials of Wi-Fi 6E equipment

The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) announced the first phase of Wi-Fi 6E trials showing multi-gigabit speeds and low-latency connections using the new 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi. The trials used Wi-Fi 6E-capable mobile platforms and laptop equipment enabled by WBA members Broadcom and Intel.
During the enterprise trials, which took place in San Jose, California, speeds of 2Gbps were achieved, along with consistent 2-ms low-latency connection, the WBA said.
The next trials will look at using Wi-Fi 6 in congested places, where existing frequencies are already facing limits. The trials are scheduled to take place over the coming months and will include subway transportation systems and in-home testing with CableLabs, SK Telecom and Transit Wireless.
Broadcom recently announced a broad portfolio of Wi-Fi 6E chips targeted for production later in the year. The company predicts that as many as 500 million Wi-Fi 6E compatible laptops and mobile devices will be in use in the next three years.
Several regulators are working on the possibility to release the 6GHz spectrum bands for unlicensed use, including the FCC in the US, Ofcom in the UK and regulators in the EU, among others. The results of the WBA’s trials and the development of the Wi-Fi 6E ecosystem should support this work and further international adoption.
