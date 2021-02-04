Edition: International
BT 9-month revenue down 7%; FTTP network build reaches 4.1 million premises

Thursday 4 February 2021 | 11:22 CET | News
Interactive webinar: KPN deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on February 18th 14:00 CET for a professional profile of KPN in 60 minutes. Register here ...
BT Group has reported revenue of GBP 16.06 billion for the nine months to 31 December 2020, down 7 percent from GBP 17.25 billion a year earlier due to the impact of the global Covid-19 pandemic on the consumer and enterprise businesses, continued legacy product declines, and the sale of domestic operations in France, Latin Americas and Spain.

