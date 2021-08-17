Edition: International
BT Group confirms appointment of Crozier as chairman

Tuesday 17 August 2021 | 10:38 CET | News
BT Group has announced the appointment of Adam Crozier as Chairman, succeeding Jan du Plessis. 

Categories: General
Companies: BT
Countries: United Kingdom
