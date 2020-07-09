Edition: International
BT offers GBP 1,500 bonus to frontline, key workers

Wednesday 24 March 2021 | 11:17 CET | News
BT has proposed a GBP 1,500 special bonus for frontline and key workers, including an immediate cash payment of GBP 1,000 and GBP 500 in shares after three years. BT Group CEP Philip Jansen said the payment would reward frontline employees who worked hard to keep the UK connected during the pandemic.

Categories: General
Companies: BT
Countries: United Kingdom
