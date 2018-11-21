Edition: International
BT pledges no coronavirus-related job cuts; CEO Jansen donates salary to charity

Monday 6 April 2020 | 10:57 CET | News
BT has committed to no job losses related to the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis for the foreseeable future (at least the next three months), as well as a pay increase for 'team member' workers and pay freeze for managers.

