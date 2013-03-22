Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

BT reports Q1 revenue down 7% on impact of Covid-19

Friday 31 July 2020 | 11:08 CET | News

BT Group has reported revenue of GBP 5.25 billion for the three months to 30 June, down 7 percent mainly due to the impact of Covid-19, including a drop in enterprise business activity and reduced BT Sport revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 1st quarter was GBP 1.81 billion, down 7 percent on the fall in revenue and continued investment in customer experience, offset partially by actions to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 and cost savings from the transformation programmes. Reported profit before tax was GBP 561 million, down 13 percent, due to lower EBITDA, higher interest expense and higher depreciation/amortisation charges; offset partly by the sale of its operations in Spain. Capital expenditure for the quarter was broadly flat at GBP 927 million. For full-year 2020/21, BT Group is forecasting adjusted revenue down 5-6 percent, adjusted EBITDA of GBP 7.2-7.5 billion; and reported capital expenditure of GBP 4-4.3 billion. 

Consumer fixed ARPC was GBP 36.40 for Q1, down 4 percent year-on-year on continued market competition and a fall in BT Sport revenue. Post-paid mobile ARPC was GBP 19.60, down 5 percent on lower roaming and out-of-bundle revenues, and continued trend towards SIM-only. The number of RGUs per address was 2.41. Post-paid mobile and fixed churn were both down to 1 percent in Q1 as a result of low market activity during lockdown. Openreach has continued its FTTP roll-out with 3 million premises now passed with FTTP and on track to reach 4.5 million by March 2021. 

BT Consumer revenue (adjusted) for the quarter was GBP 2.36 billion, down 7 percent from GBP 2.55 billion a year earlier, with adjusted EBITDA of GBP 501 million, down 15 percent from GBP 588 million. The Enterprise division had revenue of GBP 1.35 billion, down 9 percent from GBP 1.48 billion a year earlier, with adjusted EBITDA of GBP 406 million, down 13 percent from GBP 465 million. The Global services division saw revenue fall 9 percent year-on-year from GBP 1.08 billion to GBP 990 million, with adjusted EBITDA up 1 percent from GBP 140 million to GBP 141 million. Global revenue decline was driven by the impact of Covid, the sale of operations, removal of low-margin business and legacy product decline; offset partially by a GBP 6 million positive impact from foreign exchange movements. 

Openreach revenue for Q1 was GBP 1.28 billion, up 1 percent from GBP 1.27 billion, with adjusted EBITDA up 2 percent to GBP 729 million, from GBP 717 million. Revenue growth was driven by higher rental bases in fibre (up 19%) and Ethernet (up 10%), offset partially by a decline in legacy products and price reductions. Take-up of FTTP was impacted by lockdown, but has now started rising again with 10,000 orders in a single week in June, primarily through the BT Consumer unit. 

 

 

 

 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: BT
Countries: United Kingdom
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

BT launches converged Halo plan for small business customers
Published 31 Jul 2020 11:31 CET | United Kingdom
BT has announced the launch of BT Halo for business, a converged fibre broadband, mobile and digital phone line bundle for ...

BT appoints MTN Group CEO as new head of BT Enterprise
Published 31 Jul 2020 11:14 CET | United Kingdom
BT Group has announced the appointment of Rob Shuter as CEO of the Enterprise unit. He will also join the BT Executive ...

BT Sport to show Champions League, Europa League finals free on YouTube
Published 29 Jul 2020 21:27 CET | United Kingdom
BT confirmed that BT Sport will show all 26 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League fixtures live in the UK from 05-23 ...

Openreach to connect 3.2 million hard-to-reach premises to FTTP
Published 29 Jul 2020 15:22 CET | United Kingdom
Openreach has announced plans to make gigabit-capable, FTTP broadband available to 3.2 million additional rural premises in the ...

Ofcom supports Openreach commitment to connect Area 3 premises to fibre
Published 29 Jul 2020 12:59 CET | United Kingdom
UK regulator Ofcom is consulting on updated proposals for pricing wholesale local access services to Geographic Area 3 as part of ...

BT appoints director of Enterprise business in Scotland
Published 29 Jul 2020 12:40 CET | United Kingdom
BT has announced the appointment of Alan Lees as director of its Enterprise business in Scotland....





Related Info

BT launches converged Halo plan for small business customers
11:31 | United Kingdom | News
BT appoints MTN Group CEO as new head of BT Enterprise
11:14 | United Kingdom | News
BT Sport to show Champions League, Europa League finals free on YouTube
29 Jul | United Kingdom | News
Openreach to connect 3.2 million hard-to-reach premises to FTTP
29 Jul | United Kingdom | News
Ofcom supports Openreach commitment to connect Area 3 premises to fibre
29 Jul | United Kingdom | News
BT appoints director of Enterprise business in Scotland
29 Jul | United Kingdom | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

31 Jul Nokia Q2 2020
31 Jul Proximus Q2 2020
31 Jul MediaTek Q2 2020
31 Jul BT fiscal Q1
31 Jul Charter Q2 2020
03 Aug NTT Docomo fiscal Q1
03 Aug WoW! Q2 2020
03 Aug Liberty Global Q2 2020
03 Aug Cirrus Logic Q1
03 Aug Ceragon Networks Q2
03 Aug SBA Communications Q2
03 Aug RingCentral Q2 2020
03 Aug Harmonic Q2 2020
04 Aug Allot Q2 2020
04 Aug Twilio Q2 2020
04 Aug Softbank fiscal Q1
04 Aug Boingo Wireless Q2 2020
04 Aug Inphi Q2 2020
04 Aug Otelco Q2 2020
04 Aug Arista Networks Q2 2020
04 Aug NeoPhotonics Q2 2020
04 Aug Softbank fiscal Q1
04 Aug TIM Q2 2020
05 Aug Smith Micro Software Q2 2020
05 Aug NetLink NBN Trust fiscal Q1
05 Aug Maxar Q2 2020
05 Aug TeraGo Q2 2020
05 Aug Dasan Zhone Solutions Q2 2020
05 Aug Dialog Semiconductor Q2 2020
05 Aug Synaptics fiscal Q4
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now