BT signs new distribution partner agreement with OneWeb

Tuesday 2 November 2021 | 14:41 CET | News
BT has announced a new distribution partner agreement with OneWeb for LEO satellite network and connectivity services. The agreement covers BT's global footprint and supports the UK government's National Space Strategy.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: BT / OneWeb
Countries: United Kingdom / World
