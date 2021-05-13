Edition: International
BT to create 7,000 jobs with accelerated FTTP build; reports revenue down 7%

Thursday 13 May 2021 | 10:54 CET | News
BT has increased its its total FTTP network build target from 20 million to 25 million premises by December 2026, with Openreach working to connect up to 4 million premises a year. BT said it could fund this increased roll-out from internal resources while still committing to other priorities, including investment in the 5G network, its modernisation programme, supporting the BT Pension Scheme, and reinstating its dividend. 

Categories: General
Companies: BT / Openreach
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

,

Fibre

