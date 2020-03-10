Edition: International
BT to launch new full-fibre gigabit home broadband service

Tuesday 10 March 2020

BT has announced plans to launch a new gigabit home broadband service across the UK later in March. Pricing and further details about the new full-fibre service will be revealed in the coming weeks, with customers able to register interest online.

The new service will initially be made available to more than 2 million households in hundreds of cities, towns and villages. Locations include London, Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Bristol, Birmingham and Belfast. 

 


Categories: Fixed / Internet
Companies: BT
Countries: United Kingdom
