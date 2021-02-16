Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Cable One starts Clearwave Fiber joint venture with investors

Tuesday 4 January 2022 | 09:12 CET | News
US operator Cable One has started a new joint venture with investors GTCR, Stephens Capital Partners and The Pritzker Organization, called Clearwave Fiber. The new company plans to invest heavily into bringing FTTP services to rural and underserved markets, starting with premises across its existing footprint and near-adjacent areas. It will build off One's Clearwave Communications unit plus some fibre assets of its Hargray Communications unit.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Cable One / Clearwave Communications
Countries: United States
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Cable One Q3 profit falls back amid slowdown in residential PSU growth
Published 05 Nov 2021 14:25 CET | United States
US operator Cable One lifted revenues in the third quarter to USD 430.2 million form 339 million the year before on the back of ...

Cable One lifts quarterly dividend to USD 2.75
Published 23 Aug 2021 09:27 CET | United States
US operator Cable One, rebranded as Sparklight, has increased its quarterly cash dividend by USD 0.25 to USD 2.745 per share. The ...

Koetje joins Cable One as SVP, Business Development & Finance
Published 18 Aug 2021 14:40 CET | United States
Cable One announced that Todd M. Koetje will join the company as SVP, Business Development & Finance on 1 September. Koetje will ...

Cable One grows Q2 revenues 22% after Hargray takeover
Published 10 Aug 2021 11:28 CET | United States
US operator Cable One reported second-quarter revenues of USD 401.7 million, up 22.4 percent from a year earlier thanks to its ...

Cable One lifts revenues 6.2%, EBITDA 14.4% in Q1
Published 07 May 2021 14:01 CET | United States
US operator Cable One, rebranded as Sparklight, reported its final first quarter results, including the contribution of Valu-Net ...

Cable One adds 22,000 broadband subscribers in Q1
Published 29 Apr 2021 10:57 CET | World
US operator Cable One expects revenues of USD 335-341 million in Q1, net income of USD 65-69 million and adjusted EBITDA of USD ...

Cable One launches IPTV service Sparklight TV
Published 02 Apr 2021 08:57 CET | United States
US operator Cable One has started rolling out its Sparklight IPTV service. First announced in January, the service has launched ...

Cable One takes new head of human resources from Hargray
Published 23 Mar 2021 11:32 CET | United States
US operator Cable One has named Megan Detz its new senior VP for human resources. Detz will join the company from Hargray ...

Cable One prices upsized USD 800 mln offering
Published 03 Mar 2021 08:53 CET | United States
US operator Cable One has upsized its offering of convertible notes to USD 800 million from the previously announced USD 600 ...

Cable One starts USD 600 mln offering
Published 02 Mar 2021 13:24 CET | United States
US operator Cable One has started an offering of USD 400 million worth of convertible senior notes due 2026, and another of USD ...

Cable One lifts Q4 revenues, profit on residential customer gains
Published 26 Feb 2021 13:27 CET | United States
US operator Cable One, rebranded as Sparklight, reported higher results for the fourth quarter, helped by recent acquisitions but ...

Cable One to acquire Hargray Communications

Published 16 Feb 2021 09:00 CET | United States
US operator Cable One said it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the remaining 85 percent of Hargray it does not yet ...





Related Info

Cable One Q3 profit falls back amid slowdown in residential PSU growth
5 Nov 2021 | United States | News
Cable One lifts quarterly dividend to USD 2.75
23 Aug 2021 | United States | News
Koetje joins Cable One as SVP, Business Development & Finance
18 Aug 2021 | United States | News
Cable One grows Q2 revenues 22% after Hargray takeover
10 Aug 2021 | United States | News
Cable One lifts revenues 6.2%, EBITDA 14.4% in Q1
7 May 2021 | United States | News
Cable One adds 22,000 broadband subscribers in Q1
29 Apr 2021 | World | News
Cable One launches IPTV service Sparklight TV
2 Apr 2021 | United States | News
Cable One takes new head of human resources from Hargray
23 Mar 2021 | United States | News
Cable One prices upsized USD 800 mln offering
3 Mar 2021 | United States | News
Cable One starts USD 600 mln offering
2 Mar 2021 | United States | News
Cable One lifts Q4 revenues, profit on residential customer gains
26 Feb 2021 | United States | News
Cable One to acquire Hargray Communications
16 Feb 2021 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

05 Jan CES
11 Jan TD Synnex fiscal Q4
12 Jan Shaw Communications fiscal Q1
12 Jan OVHcloud fiscal Q1
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now