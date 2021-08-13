Edition: International
Canada invests CAD 1.44 billion in Telesat LEO satellite project to boost broadband access

Friday 13 August 2021 | 09:09 CET | News
The government of Canada has agreed CAD 1.44 billion in funding for Telesat to support the launch of its Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network. The investment is expected to help ensure affordable broadband internet and LTE/5G connectivity for Canadians in the north and remote areas of the country,.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: Telesat
Countries: Canada
