Canal+ raises stake in MultiChoice beyond 15%

Friday 24 September 2021 | 09:44 CET | News
French media company Groupe Canal+ has acquired more shares in MultiChoice, taking its stake from 12 percent to 15.37 percent, MultiChoice said. It added that it remains committed to acting in the best interests of shareholders and creating long-term value, but its policy is not to comment on individual shareholders or its relationship with them. MultiChoice said it regularly engages with its strategic partners and maintains an open dialogue with the investment community.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: Canal+ / MultiChoice
Countries: Africa
