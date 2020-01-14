Cell C in talks to sell post-paid subscribers to Vodacom - report

Vodacom South Africa is in talks with Cell C about taking on the smaller rival's contract-paying mobile phone customers, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Vodacom would gain just over 1 million high-paying subscribers from the deal, said the people, who asked not to be identified. They said the talks are at an early stage and could falter.
Cell C and its biggest shareholder, Blue Label Telecoms, are looking at ways to cut costs and strengthen the balance sheet as they battle to service ZAR 9 billion of debt.
Transferring the customers to Vodacom would attract a fee and free Cell C from the cost of servicing clients, including handset subsidies and credit checks, said the sources. The carrier could also cut jobs and close some stores after slimming down operations, they said.
There were no comments from Vodacom and Blue Label, said Bloomberg. A spokeswoman for Cell C said the carrier does not respond to speculation.
Cell C generated about ZAR 3.6 billion in revenue from its post-paid customers in the year to May, about 30 percent of sales from mobile phone subscribers. The company would be left with those who pay as they go, who do not spend as much on average as those with contracts. The resulting smaller business would also include Cell C's broadband customers.
Vodacom has about 5.8 million post-paid subscribers in South Africa, so a successful deal would see it leapfrog MTN with 5.9 million customers. In November 2019, Cell C rejected a takeover offer from Telkom that would have combined South Africa's third and fourth-largest mobile phone companies. It remains in negotiations with a local investment firm called Buffett Group, which could trigger its second recapitalisation deal in four years.
