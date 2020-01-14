Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Cell C in talks to sell post-paid subscribers to Vodacom - report

Tuesday 14 January 2020 | 10:27 CET | News

Vodacom South Africa is in talks with Cell C about taking on the smaller rival's contract-paying mobile phone customers, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Vodacom would gain just over 1 million high-paying subscribers from the deal, said the people, who asked not to be identified. They said the talks are at an early stage and could falter.

Cell C and its biggest shareholder, Blue Label Telecoms, are looking at ways to cut costs and strengthen the balance sheet as they battle to service ZAR 9 billion of debt.

Transferring the customers to Vodacom would attract a fee and free Cell C from the cost of servicing clients, including handset subsidies and credit checks, said the sources. The carrier could also cut jobs and close some stores after slimming down operations, they said.

There were no comments from Vodacom and Blue Label, said Bloomberg. A spokeswoman for Cell C said the carrier does not respond to speculation. 

Cell C generated about ZAR 3.6 billion in revenue from its post-paid customers in the year to May, about 30 percent of sales from mobile phone subscribers. The company would be left with those who pay as they go, who do not spend as much on average as those with contracts. The resulting smaller business would also include Cell C's broadband customers. 

Vodacom has about 5.8 million post-paid subscribers in South Africa, so a successful deal would see it leapfrog MTN with 5.9 million customers. In November 2019, Cell C rejected a takeover offer from Telkom that would have combined South Africa's third and fourth-largest mobile phone companies. It remains in negotiations with a local investment firm called Buffett Group, which could trigger its second recapitalisation deal in four years.  




Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Blue Label Telecoms / Cell C / Vodacom South Africa
Countries: South Africa
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.







Calendar   /   Industry Events

14 Jan Cogeco fiscal Q1
16 Jan Comcast investor day on Peacock streaming service
20 Jan Logitech fiscal Q3
21 Jan Netflix Q4 2019
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now