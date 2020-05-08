Edition: International
Cellnex sales up 55% to EUR 1.6 bln in 2020, posts EUR 133 mln loss

Friday 26 February 2021 | 10:36 CET | News
Spanish operator Cellnex Telecom, Europe's largest mobile towers company, reported revenues up 55 percent year on year to EUR 1.61 billion in 2020, a year that saw the company enter five new countries (Austria, Denmark, Poland, Portugal and Sweden) and consolidate its presence in its key markets of Spain, Italy, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the UK. Cellnex said its EBITDA soared by 72 percent to EUR 1.18 billion, in line with its outlook, but its net loss widened to EUR 133 million compared to EUR 9 million in 2019 due to higher amortisations and financial costs associated with the

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Cellnex / Cyfrowy Polsat / Polkomtel
Countries: Europe / Spain
