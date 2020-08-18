Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Central African countries agree to end mobile roaming charges from 2021

Tuesday 18 August 2020 | 11:24 CET | News

Representatives of the Central African economic and monetary community, known as CEMAC, have agreed to implement free roaming across member states from 01 January 2021, reports Agence Ecofin. Announced in March, the project will enable mobile users to access call, text and data services without incurring roaming surcharges across Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea and Chad.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Countries: Africa / Cameroon / Central African Republic / Chad / Congo / Equatorial Guinea / Gabon
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Congo to audit management of the Central Africa Backbone project

Published 22 Apr 2020 11:51 CET | Congo
The Republic of Congo has decided to conduct an administrative, financial and accounting audit of the management of the Central ...

Central African countries work on free roaming project
Published 03 Mar 2020 08:39 CET | Africa
Representatives of the Central African economic and monetary community, known as CEMAC, have met to advance a common project that ...





Related Info

Congo to audit management of the Central Africa Backbone project
22 Apr | Congo | News
Central African countries work on free roaming project
3 Mar | Africa | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

18 Aug Ice Group Q2 results
18 Aug Partner Communications Q2 2020
18 Aug ON Semiconductor strategy update
19 Aug MTS Q2 2020
19 Aug Analog Devices fiscal Q3
20 Aug A3 Q2 results
20 Aug Alibaba Q2 2020
21 Aug TPG Telecom H1 results
21 Aug Mobilezone H1 2020
24 Aug Amaysim FY results
24 Aug Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q4
25 Aug Ooma Q2
25 Aug TX Group H1 2020
25 Aug HPE fiscal Q3
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now